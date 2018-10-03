Local News

Judge: Dept. of Revenue violates election law

JEFFERSON CITY — A federal judge found that the Missouri Department of Revenue violated the National Voter Registration Act, commonly called the “Motor Voter” law, by not providing all Missourians who changed their mailing address on driver or non-driver licenses an opportunity to also chang…

Environmental study begins on Buck O'Neil Bridge

  Updated

KANSAS CITY — A potential new river crossing to replace the John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil Memorial Bridge has entered the next phase. The Missouri Department of Transportation and the city of Kansas City are working with the Federal Highway Administration to undertake an environmental study, whi…

Northland Coalition elects officers

The Northland Coalition installed officers for 2018-19 term year at the Wednesday, Sept. 19 meeting, held at the Gladstone Community Center, 6901 N. Holmes St. in Gladstone. Elected officers are: Ron Cline, outgoing president and new chair of educational outreach; Sherrie Kisker, president; …

Absentee voting on now
CLAY COUNTY — Voters in Clay County away from their polling places for the Nov. 6 general election may cast an absentee ballot now through Nov. 5, at the Clay County Election Board Office, 100 W. Mississippi St., Liberty. The hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Judges are people too

  Updated

Emma Thompson is a British justice specializing in only the most tragic children's cases, largely based around “The Children Act," which states the court must protect children's lives above all else, even their religion, their parents or their dignity.

