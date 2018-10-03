JEFFERSON CITY — A federal judge found that the Missouri Department of Revenue violated the National Voter Registration Act, commonly called the “Motor Voter” law, by not providing all Missourians who changed their mailing address on driver or non-driver licenses an opportunity to also chang…
KANSAS CITY — A potential new river crossing to replace the John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil Memorial Bridge has entered the next phase. The Missouri Department of Transportation and the city of Kansas City are working with the Federal Highway Administration to undertake an environmental study, whi…
Fall has arrived, and so has the time for harvesting crops. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds drivers to expect heavier farm machinery traffic —especially on rural highways.
ST. LOUIS — A court decision in Jefferson City Friday morning, Sept. 14, threw a bit of uncertainty into a debate of Missouri auditor candidates 120 miles to the east that afternoon.
At the Sept. 10 regular meeting, the Gladstone City Council celebrated the 100-year anniversary of United Way of Greater Kansas City.
The Northland Coalition installed officers for 2018-19 term year at the Wednesday, Sept. 19 meeting, held at the Gladstone Community Center, 6901 N. Holmes St. in Gladstone. Elected officers are: Ron Cline, outgoing president and new chair of educational outreach; Sherrie Kisker, president; …
CLAY COUNTY — Voters in Clay County away from their polling places for the Nov. 6 general election may cast an absentee ballot now through Nov. 5, at the Clay County Election Board Office, 100 W. Mississippi St., Liberty. The hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
KANSAS CITY NORTH – United Development Company of Southlake Texas and Falcon Realty Advisors of Dallas, Texas have added stores to the Twin Creeks Center off of Barry Road and U.S. Highway 169.
Lauren Arthur
I commend (President Donald) Trump for implementing a $717 billion defense budget, but I am concerned he has to backtrack on major issues.
Seven NKC Schools seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists.
When a football player is down, time is of the essence. If the injury potentially involves the spinal cord or the athlete is not breathing, then removal of the face mask, and possibly the helmet and shoulder pads, can be essential to providing care safely and quickly.
KANSAS CITY NORTH – While the current sixth-graders at the Gateway Sixth Grade Center are getting used to their new school and the new school year, school leaders are reminding those in the feeder schools of the reasons they opened the center.
Emma Thompson is a British justice specializing in only the most tragic children's cases, largely based around “The Children Act," which states the court must protect children's lives above all else, even their religion, their parents or their dignity.
What’s in a name? For more than half of Americans, a name goes beyond something used to reference their loved ones, colleagues or even pets.
